Better Sour, a globally-inspired sour candy company that launched last year, is expanding distribution across the country. At the start of this year, Better Sour rolled out into all 401 Sprouts locations through the Innovation Section, where they can be found for a limited-time. This month, Better Sour is also landing into 148 The Fresh Market stores, all 240 World Market locations, and in Hawaiʻi, it will soon be found in select Foodland stores across the islands and all seven KTA stores on the Big Island.

“2023 was an amazing year for our new company and retail launch. The early feedback from customers was incredibly validating and positive and 2023 was truly about learning about the Better Sour consumer. We kept our door count strategically focused and ended the year just shy of 100 retail doors. 2024 is off to a big start for our emerging brand, by growing into over 800 new doors this month alone,” share co-founders Bella Hughes and Semira Nikou.

Celebrating sour fruit flavors from the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Better Sour is part of the rise in heritage-rich brands and consumer appetite for global flavors. Founded by lifelong Iranian American best friends from the Hawaiian Islands, Hughes and Nikou are inspired by tart fruits from the Middle East and Asia Pacific. With a commitment to health, each bag is 100% plant-based with only 60 calories and three grams of sugar per bag. They can also be found in Central Market, Erewhon, Foxtrot, Thom’s Market, Fairway Market, Town & Country, Down to Earth, Lassen’s, and select Shoprite stores, amongst others.

