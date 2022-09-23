Maria and Ricardo's, baker of high-quality, wholesome and delicious tortillas, announced it has expanded its distribution throughout the country to include new major grocery store chains. The company will now be supplying select varieties of its better-for-you tortillas at most Sprouts Farmers Market, Shop Rite, and Wegmans locations.

"We’re thrilled to be expanding our reach and provide shoppers at these respected grocery chains an opportunity to enjoy our tortillas that are baked with high-quality ingredients and are full of flavor,” said Ezequiel "Cheque" Montemayor, chief executive officer, Maria and Ricardo's Tortillas. “Like all of our tortillas, you can pack them with your favorite filling and they will give you the real tortilla experience."

Maria and Ricardo's tortillas are inspired by tradition and baked with non-GMO ingredients, with more than 20 tortillas from which to choose. Varieties of Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas can already be found at various grocery and specialty stores including Whole Foods and on Amazon, and most retail for $4.99-$5.99.

The full Maria and Ricardo's tortilla line along with ingredient information can be accessed here.