Wenzel’s Farm, a provider of handcrafted, small-batch meat snacks announced that on August 19, it will be attempting to set the Guinness World Records title for the longest meat snack stick.

Wenzel’s Farm has partnered with Devro, a manufacturer of collagen casings and films, to create a casing that is long enough and strong enough to withstand such an attempt.

Wenzel’s Farm will be making the gigantic meat stick during its 75th Anniversary celebration, with a midday official measurement taking place with a Guinness World Records adjudicator to confirm that the record has been set.

A full day of events will take place on Saturday, August 19 in Marshfield, Wisconsin at Wenzel’s Park to celebrate Wenzel’s Farm 75th Anniversary. The day will kick off at noon and will be filled with plenty of food options, family friendly games, bounce houses, dunk tank, mini-golf, and a karaoke competition. The evening will wrap up with a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo, Jocelyn and Chris.

“We are very excited to be working on this Guinesss World Records attempt; it is one of the many events that will be part of our 75th Anniversary celebration, and one that you won’t want to miss,” stated Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “As a company we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone, and hopefully a new World Record!”

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties, and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, perfectly seasoned and naturally hardwood smoked - a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit wenzelsfarm.com.