Werther Original's “Home Sweet Home” ad campaign, launching this week, is the brand's first large-scale, global campaign in approximately five years.

It's a response to the fact that approximately half of U.S. adults report experiencing loneliness, according to the U.S. Surgeon General, (U.S. Surgeon General, 2023). Werther’s Original and “Home Sweet Home” aim to celebrate emotional connections and comfort in the places where our earliest sweet memories occurred.

Created in partnership with Pahnke Chicago, the “Home Sweet Home” campaign celebrates connections and the idea that home is more than a place, it’s a feeling.

"A warmth and connection, a feeling of being loved. And just like home is more than a place, Werther’s is so much more than just sweet. It too is comfort and memories, connection and warmth. Werther’s Original helps us feel home sweet home, no matter where we are," says the brand.

Pahnke Chicago created eight modern-day poetic anthems shot in an authentic cinematic style that reportedly feel real and refreshed for the Werther’s “Home Sweet Home” campaign with US production house, Native Content. The music is an original score created by Interval Media.

“The idea behind ‘Home Sweet Home’ came to me when I was packing up my childhood home to be sold—the stories those walls could tell. Similarly, when you talk to people about Werther’s, everyone has a story—vivid memories of where they were, who they were with. It was those stories and those emotions we wanted to capture in the work," said Susan Betteridge, chief creative officer and partner of Pahnke Chicago.

The first four spots launch in the U.S. on January 22, and span TV, connected TV, digital, and social. The campaign will roll out globally, including Canada and Europe, later this year.

The four spots can be viewed here:

“Werther’s is an iconic brand that’s loved across generations, but we needed a fresh approach that featured the brand’s diverse product portfolio and how that resonated with today’s consumers. Pahnke was able to capture the soul of the brand and tell the story in a fresh, new way," said Kelly Cook, president, Storck USA.