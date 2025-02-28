Starting off this week's Fun Friday: fast food is basically America’s unofficial food group—but which McDonald's menu items are the most popular?

Few things are as universally iconic as McDonald’s golden arches, says life insurance company Coventry Direct. From family road trips to late-night cravings, McDonald’s menu has something for everyone—but have you ever wondered which item reigns supreme in your state?

To find out, the company analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to uncover the most-searched McDonald’s item in every state. From timeless classics to regional favorites, the results reveal just how diverse—and delicious—consumers' fast-food preferences can be.

Some interesting tidbits:

When it comes to McDonald’s menu favorites, the Quarter Pounder stands tall as the reigning champion, claiming the top spot in nine states.

The crispy, flavorful McCrispy takes second place, favored in six states, including Illinois and Maryland, which might just be craving something a little crunchier.

Interestingly, despite its cult following and much-anticipated return in late 2024, the McRib failed to claim the top spot in any state.

Some states show unique preferences. In Hawaii, for instance, the Happy Meal is the top-searched item—perhaps reflecting a love for its fun, shareable appeal. Meanwhile, North Carolina bucks the savory trend with a nod to the nostalgic McDonald’s Baked Apple Pie.

Read the full study here.

LA Galaxy and Nongshim launch new partnership



Nongshim America, a global leader in noodles and snack foods, has joined as an official partner of both the LA Galaxy and Dignity Health Sports Park in a multiyear deal, bringing its signature Korean flavors to soccer fans.

The Nongshim Station Concession Stand debuted at LA Galaxy’s home opener on Feb. 23, offering a curated selection of signature noodle dishes and snacks including the Galaxy Ramyun Bowl, Cozmos Toomba Noodle Bowl, The Pitch Vegan Ramyun Bowl, and the Ramyun Burrito.

This marks the first time Nongshim has established a large-scale footprint inside a professional sports stadium. Nongshim will serve as the title sponsor of one LA Galaxy home game per season, featuring in-stadium activations, fan giveaways, and engagement opportunities. Fans will have opportunities to experience pre-game and exit sampling, promotional items, and ticket giveaways at select home matches.

With its North American division headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, Nongshim is a South Korean multinational food and beverage company renowned for its famous Shin Ramyun noodles. Founded in 1965, the company has grown into the largest noodle and snack manufacturer in South Korea, playing a key role in the rising popularity of Korean cuisine worldwide. With this partnership, Nongshim America aims to celebrate its Southern California roots by engaging with the region’s diverse fanbase and sharing its signature flavors with soccer fans at DHSP.

SkinnyPop, Jennifer Aniston unveil fresh rebrand in its new "Popular for a Reason" campaign

On February 27, Hershey's SkinnyPop brand stepped into a new era with a major rebrand and ad campaign, “Popular for a Reason.” To bring the campaign to life, SkinnyPop enlisted one of America’s most beloved actresses, Jennifer Aniston, who isn’t just starring in the ad—she played a key role in shaping its creative vision and execution of the ad.

Aniston checks into a hotel—where the guests seem like they’re about to ask for an autograph but are actually just obsessed with SkinnyPop. The bloopers showcase Jennifer’s comedic timing as she struggles to keep a straight face in this laugh-out-loud moment.

SkinnyPop’s rebrand introduces:

A refreshed identity and redesigned packaging that stands out on shelves

New flavors aimed at broadening the brand’s audience

A roll out across TV, digital, and social, leveraging Hershey’s strong media partnerships and in-store activations to drive visibility, trial, and conversion

With salty snacks on the rise, SkinnyPop is doubling down on its commitment to lead the Ready-to-Eat popcorn category. Aniston’s universal appeal and comedic charm make her the perfect partner to introduce this next chapter.

Watch the full ad here.

IHOP aims to break Guinness World Records title for most pancakes served in eight hours

IHOP announced its goal to break the Guinness World Records title for the most pancakes served in an eight-hour period, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of National Pancake Day on March 4. The event, dubbed "20K for Pancake Day," aims to serve 20,000 pancakes at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, March 1, from 9 am to 5 pm PT.

Leading the pancake-flipping festivities will be IHOP’s own Chef Art Carl and his team who will serve up the brand’s pancakes to attendees. For every pancake served during the record attempt, IHOP will donate $1 to Feeding America, directly supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and its mission to end hunger in LA County. IHOP invites Los Angeles residents, fans, and friends to come enjoy a serving of world-famous pancakes and take on the Guinness World Records challenge in Santa Monica leading up to National Pancake Day.

For those unable to attend the Santa Monica event, pancake lovers can still join the celebration on National Pancake Day, Tuesday, March 4. Guests at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide will receive a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 am to 8 pm.

In line with its mission of putting purpose behind its pancakes, IHOP will continue its partnership with Feeding America throughout March. From March 1 to March 31, guests are encouraged to support their local communities by making on-check donations or rounding up their check to help provide meals for people facing hunger.

Ground Up, PepsiCo launch food-inspired footwear featuring Mountain Dew and Doritos

Ground Up, purveyor of licensed footwear, is kicking off 2025 with a partnership with PepsiCo, bringing the patrons of Mountain Dew and Doritos into the world of fashion. This collaboration brings together two powerhouse companies to deliver a unique line of footwear that celebrates the spirit of Mountain Dew and Doritos.

Known for its successful partnership with top entertainment licenses, Ground Up discovered the trending food and beverage categories expanding. Partnering with PepsiCo marks an exciting new chapter, allowing Ground Up to broaden its vision of creative, fan-driven, to new audiences and categories.

Ground Up and PepsiCo share a commitment to being the best-in-class partners in their fields, driving innovation, and creating memorable moments for fans. Uniting the worlds of food, beverage, and footwear, the aim is to deliver products that embody the essence of both companies.

This collaboration brings consumers the first-ever Doritos and Mountain Dew collection, available at Walmart. The all-new collection features Doritos-themed clogs and slides, while the Mountain Dew collection offers clogs, slip-ons, and slides in all men's sizes.