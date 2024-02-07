Haribo has partnered with professional athletes Donald Driver and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to put their own spin on the brand's newest commercial, this time inspired by America's favorite game: football.

Known Haribo fans and wide-receivers for their respective teams, Driver and Valdes-Scantling lend their sweet personalities to a social media collaboration with the brand, doing their best imitations of the new commercial's kid-centric dialogue, which features two football players sitting on the sidelines touting their love of Haribo Goldbears. The new "football" commercial joins Haribo's famous decade-long, global "Kids' Voices" campaign, which has previously featured similar television spots set in a boardroom and library, where adults take on the authentic voices of adorable children enjoying Haribo treats.

"We're thrilled to partner with two truly inspirational stars and Haribo fanatics, Donald Driver and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, to bring to life the heart of our brand and newest TV commercial," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing at Haribo of America. "Audiences have loved these commercials because they capture what it feels like to have those special moments of childlike happiness when someone enjoys a bag of Haribo, like Goldbears, Starmix or Twin Snakes. It's an exciting time to premiere a football-themed commercial, and we hope families and friends will be inspired to enjoy a super big bowl of Haribo treats the next time they tune into a Sunday game."

In addition to their love of Haribo gummies, Driver and Valdes-Scantling both have had successful football careers in Wisconsin, the homestate of Haribo's only U.S. manufacturing facility.

"I've been a Haribo fan for years, so I was thrilled to team up with the brand to celebrate the fun and joy that makes them so special, blending two of my favorite things: football and gummi bears," said Driver. "It was so much fun to riff on this new commercial with my friend, MVS. Both of us are huge fans of Haribo gummies, so getting to create this content with the brand was a pretty sweet catch for both of us."

The new "football" ad was developed by Haribo's global creative agency, Quiet Storm, and includes 15- and 30-second versions. The commercial premiered for the first time on Sunday, February 4 during the 66th annual Grammy Awards.