The NCSA, an organization of individuals across all disciplines who represent the confectionery category, announced today it will now administer the Kettle Awards, an annual recognition for a deserving individual working within the U.S. confectionery industry. The 77th Kettle Awards presentations will be held during a reception at the Eiteljorg Museum, located at 500 W. Washington Street in Indianapolis, on Tuesday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m.

“We are proud to carry on the legacy of the esteemed Kettle Awards,” said Shelly Clarey, president & CEO of NCSA. “The NCSA is committed to fostering recognition, fellowship, education, and mentoring within our industry, and this coveted award is a testament to our values. We look forward to kicking off the first year of our leadership administering this award.”

The Kettle Awards were established in 1946 by industry publisher Don Gussow. Each year, the nominees are selected by the Kettle Awards Committee for their dedication to the confectionery industry, superior achievement in sales and marketing, education and personnel training, energy and environmental contributions, quality advancement, production and plant improvement, and research and product development. The NCSA has appointed its immediate past chairman, Mark Lozano, to serve as the executive director of the Kettle Awards Committee.

“We are thrilled to take on this new endeavor, and we are fully committed to upholding and championing this cherished tradition of recognition,” said Joe Melville, Chairman of the NCSA. “This year’s finalists are all dedicated members of the confectionery industry, and we look forward to celebrating them in May.”

The 2024 finalists for the Kettle Awards are John Brooks Jr., president of Adams & Brooks, Inc.; Greg Power, CEO of Las Olas Confections and Snacks; and Mark A. Tarner, president of South Bend Chocolate Company. Voting for the winner is open to the industry. To vote, click here.

In addition to the Kettle Awards, the NCSA, which is now in its 125th year, founded and has administered the Candy Hall of Fame since 1971, which honors people who have dedicated their careers to giving back to the confectionery industry. To learn more about the Candy Hall of Fame, click here.

To learn more about the Kettle Awards, purchase tickets or register as a sponsor, visit kettleawards.com.

Related: Living legends: roundtable interview with Spangler Candy’s three Kettle Award recipients