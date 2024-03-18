Jelly beans have continued their reign as America’s #1 Easter candy for the 2nd year in a row, according to new data from ecommerce accelerator Pattern. In fact, the week before Easter is the number one week of the year for jelly bean demand.

Prior to 2022, Peeps held the spot as America’s favorite Easter sweet before being taken over by jelly beans. Despite Peeps’s release of increasingly innovative flavors (such as Dr. Pepper Peeps), they have yet to reclaim the number 1 slot.

Among the 15 most popular Easter candies, these ones saw the biggest share of online demand during the week leading up to Easter 2023—an indicator of what consumers will likely see this year:

Jelly beans 25%

Peeps 14%

Cadbury Mini Eggs 13%

Cadbury Eggs 8%

Chocolate Bunny 8%

Penny pinching: Unlike their sugary counterparts, the top chocolate sweets will cost you a little more this year. These Easter candies have seen the most inflation over the last year:

M&Ms +10%

Kit Kats +8%

Reese’s Bunny +6%

More info (including charts) can be found in the analysis here.

Methodology: Pattern’s data science team analyzed consumer demand (or the number of people shopping for a given item during a given period) and pricing data on Amazon during every day of 2023 and 2024 so far to understand how America shops for their Easter sweets.