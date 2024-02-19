Texas Original has introduced Dark Chocolate Bites, the company’s first chocolate product and the state’s first medical cannabis chocolate product made with Rick Simpson Oil (RSO).

RSO is a full-spectrum extract that includes all the cannabinoids, flavonoids, terpenes, proteins, and other potentially beneficial compounds of the cannabis plant and may amplify the therapeutic benefits of THC.

Texas Original’s Dark Chocolate Bites are made with premium ingredients, including 70% cacao Belgian dark chocolate. The RSO in Texas Original’s Dark Chocolate Bites is extracted from the Blue Dream medical cannabis strain, which is grown locally at the company’s medical cannabis facility. Like all Texas Original products, Dark Chocolate Bites are tested to ensure quality, consistency, and purity.

The company’s Dark Chocolate Bites are a limited-time product and are available while supplies last. Texas Original’s full suite of medical cannabis products will be available for pickup at the company’s new location in San Antonio.

“We have been eager to open a full-time pickup location in San Antonio and expand our reach to the thousands of patients we serve in the greater San Antonio community,” said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. “Our new Dark Chocolate Bites and other high-quality medical cannabis products are meticulously crafted and tested to ensure Texans receive the safest, most effective cannabis medicine in the state. We look forward to welcoming current and new patients into our San Antonio store and bringing relief to those suffering from chronic pain and other symptoms associated with PTSD, cancer, and hundreds of other conditions medical cannabis can aid.”