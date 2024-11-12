Guittard Chocolate Company has announced its Santé 72% chocolate is now in a mini chip. Guittard's coconut-sugar-sweetened and refined-sugar-free Santé chips (first launched in 2021 in a larger chip size) reportedly became a best-selling product, and the company decided to offer a mini chip with the needs of both home bakers and professionals in mind.

Guittard Santé chips—produced on a dedicated allergen-friendly line—are gluten and dairy-free, Kosher Pareve, and vegan-friendly, making the product free from all 14 major food allergens and sensitivities. Guittard reports its formula uses coconut sugar–a natural alternative to refined sugar—to create a balanced 72% chocolate with 1 g net carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, and no sugar alcohol or refined sugar.

According to the company, the decision to resize to mini chips was driven by customer demand: it wanted to offer customers more flexibility in application. Guittard says the chocolate offers baking industry professionals, pastry chefs, and home bakers more even chocolate distribution, quicker melting, and decorative garnishing, ultimately creating new ways for customers at home and in professional settings to bring mindful options into their kitchens and on menus.

Related: Guittard introduces couverture line of chocolate