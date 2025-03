Insomnia Cookies, the brand known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, is debuting a green Cookies ‘O Cream Classic Cookie in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Available while supplies last, the festive cookie is filled with marshmallows. The limited-time offering is available in-store and online both as a single cookie or six-pack.

