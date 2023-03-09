Krispy Kreme is making St. Patrick’s Day celebrations “Good as Gold” by introducing four all-new gold-themed doughnuts, along with the return of the fan-favorite green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.

Beginning March 9 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s all-new St. Patrick’s Day collection features bright and delicious new doughnuts golden for sharing:

Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: A golden cookie Kreme-filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

Hat O’ Gold Doughnut: A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Golden Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut: An unglazed shell filled with White Kreme topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

To further brighten St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, on March 16 and 17 Krispy Kreme will also bring back the beloved O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, an Original Glazed doughnut gone green, available by the dozen. Guests wearing green who visit Krispy Kreme shops on either day (in-shop or drive-thru) can receive one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut (no purchase necessary).

“Wherever you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day—at home, the office, with friends, even parades—you can make it golden by enjoying and sharing our Good as Gold doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer, Krispy Kreme. “Of course, we’re not leaving green behind. Visit a Krispy Kreme shop on March 16th and 17th and enjoy a free, delicious green O’riginal Glazed doughnut if you wear green.”

Krispy Kreme’s Good as Gold Dozen is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Fans who can’t get to a Krispy Kreme shop can also strike gold as the brand is delivering fresh daily to select grocery stores near Krispy Kreme shops a special six‑pack of St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, including the returning Chocolate Iced with St. Patrick’s Sprinkles Doughnut, which also is available at Krispy Kreme shops.

