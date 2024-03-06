ECRM hosted its annual Candy Planning: Christmas & Halloween program from Feb. 20–22, at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville, in Jacksonville, Florida.

ECRM brings together manufacturers and candy buyers for video meetings that last 10 or 20 minutes. Candy Industry met with manufacturers to learn more about the products they debuted or showcased during the three-day session.

Below are the products we saw and loved during the program.





Amos Sweets

86-755-33916888-8008 / amossweets.com

Amos Sweets showcased its Peelerz at the show, which has gone viral on TikTok, as well as its 360° Goldfish. The interior of the Peelerz include a mango peel and core, and consumers can peel back the candy; both the peel and the core are edible. The mango core contains 50% fruit juice, and the elastic outer skin is soft and bouncy, providing a chewy and sticky texture.

The 360° Goldfish is filled with 20% real fruit juice, available in peach and mango flavors. The Goldfish candy symbolizes good luck.

Suggested Retail Price: $1.99-$3.99 (Peelerz)





Doscher's Candies

(513) 381-8656 / doscherscandies.com

Doscher's is the manufacturer of Bequet's Caramels, which were showcased at the show, including its new Caramel Cups, and it also produces candy canes. Two candy canes of notes were its 5-count Hanukkah Candy Canes, which are made with all-natural peppermint oil. Each cane is hand "spun and hooked" for a unique shape and vibrant design, which also delivers the company's signature "brittle" texture. The canes are also Kosher certified.

Its All-Natural "White" Candy Canes (five-count) are also made with only natural colors, and all-natural peppermint oil.

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.79





Flix Candy

flixcandy.com





Flix Candy invites consumers to "experience the sweet taste of fruity chewy candy" with Mike and Ike Taffy, which it showed at ECRM. The taffy includes three flavors: strawberry, citrus, and orange citrus. In addition, Flix is releasing Mike and Ike Lollipop Rings, available in cherry, orange, and strawberry flavors.

SRP: $2.99 per 3.8-oz. peg bag (Taffy), $1 per Lollipop Ring





Hilco

(502) 785-3087 / hilcousa.com

Hilco is inviting consumers to celebrate the holidays with its new Countdown Calendar. Fun activities are behind each door of the calendar and includes popping candy in Warheads' sour flavors of Green Apple, Watermelon, and Blue Raspberry.

SRP: $3.99-$4.99





Kidskan

lupylups.com

At ECRM, Kidskan's Lupy Lups! brand exhibited Pineapple with Chili Chamoy and Pickle with Chili Chamoy cotton candy, as well as a Halloween box with three different cotton candy flavors: Bubblegum, Popping Candy, and Mystery Cotton Candy. The Halloween box won first prize in the ECRM Kids Choice Awards Best Novelty product category.

SRP: $9.99 (chamoy cotton candy)





Maud Borup

(866) 678-6283 / maudborup.com

Maud Borup had three new products that it brought to ECRM this year. Its Cotton Candy Glitter Drink Bombs (.4-oz. four-pack) includes strawberry cotton candy with edible luster, which can add a shimmer to consumers' favorite sparkling beverage when mixed.

The brand's Pickle Lover's Collection (9.5-oz.) has a pickle-flavored chocolate bar, cotton candy, hot sauce, a gummy, and pickle socks, while its Ketchup Lover's Collection (8.5-oz.) includes a ketchup-flavored chocolate bar, cotton candy, hot sauce, white chocolate French fries, and ketchup socks.

SRP: $5 (Drink Bombs), $20 (Pickle/Ketchup Collections)





Morris National

(800) 666-7747 / morrisnational.com

Morris National debuted the Skippy PB Bar at ECRM. This confection consists of the smooth creamy texture of Skippy Peanut Butter inside a wafer cookie, covered in milk chocolate, and sprinkled with peanuts on top. The Skippy PB Bar is available in a 12-count display box and can be found in the candy section. The company also showcased its Planters Bark, milk chocolate mixed with Planters flavored peanuts and available in honey roasted and salted caramel flavors, and a packaging refresh for its Jell-O Candy Squares, available in sour cherry and sour berry blue.

SRP: $1.59



Vidal

(479) 321-1803 / vidalcandiesusa.com

Vidal's "ghoulishly gummi" Monster Jelly was designed with trick or treaters in mind. Each card consists of six strawberry-flavored shapes including a bat, skull, Frankenstein head, monster claw, ghoul, and monster head. The display-ready case draws attention to the shelf space with its Halloween themed graphics. Each tile of the card is perforated for easy sharing, trick-or-treating, or portion control. This item contains no gluten, fat, GMOs, or titanium dioxide.

SRP: $1.99





YumEarth

yumearth.com

YumEarth's Organic Easter Egg Hunt Kit contains all the essentials for a fun and festive hunt, including allergy-friendly and artificial dye-free candy snack packs (jelly beans and bunny-shaped gummy fruits) and 12 eco-friendly reusable and colorful eggs, made by Maud Borup, that can be used for years to come. The product is gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

SRP: $19.99

Related: VIDEO: Talking candy trends with ECRM