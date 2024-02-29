Milkboy Swiss Chocolates will showcase its newest White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla and Raspberries bar at Natural Products Expo West from March 13–15 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

From its Swiss chalet-themed booth #N247 in the North Hall, Milkboy will also preview other upcoming seasonal chocolate flavors. The new White Chocolate bar joins a product line that includes other flavors like Finest Alpine Milk, Alpine Milk with Roasted Almonds, Alpine Milk with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt, White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla, Extra Dark 85% Cocoa, Finest 72% Dark Chocolate with Fresh Roasted Coffee, and Finest 72% Dark Chocolate with Crispy Mint. All bars have a suggested retail price of $4.99.

“After seeing the incredible feedback for our original white chocolate bar, we were inspired to make the new White Chocolate with Bourbon Vanilla and Raspberries bar. It pairs bourbon vanilla with all-natural cocoa butter and raspberries for a decadent taste experience,” said Milkboy founder Emanuel Schmerling. “We use 100% all-natural Madagascan vanilla, Swiss Alpine milk, and sustainably-sourced cocoa beans to produce this exceptional bar and we invite everyone to stop by our booth for a taste.”

Milkboy Swiss Chocolates are sold at many specialty food retailers, including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market locations. Milkboy Chocolates are also available online at milkboy.com and on Amazon.