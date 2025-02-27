Luker Chocolate, a Colombian B4B (business-for-business) chocolate manufacturer, announced that it will showcase its new product development (NPD) capabilities, including innovative chocolate ingredients with organic, plant-based, and functional claims. The chocolate B-Corp will present impact data from the recent Luker Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s sustainability efforts throughout 2024. The team can also provide more information about Luker Chocolate’s sustainability plan, The Chocolate Dream.

Luker Chocolate will exhibit at Booth #5146 at Natural Products Expo West 2025, which will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 5-7. The company will have a full tasting table of its chocolate ingredients, including functional protein, dairy-free, and organic formulations. This will highlight the company’s product innovation capabilities, which can be customized to brands' specific NPD needs.

Luker Chocolate’s expertise in NPD includes helping brands respond to consumer trends and regulatory challenges while offering custom formulation support to achieve specific flavor profiles tailored to unique product needs.

Cristian Chu Saldago, VP of new business development at Luker Chocolate, says, “Our team looks forward to another year of building strong partnerships and collaborating with brands eager to develop innovative, purpose-driven products. Through our B4B approach, we work hand in hand with brands to co-create unique chocolate solutions that align with their values, helping them scale and differentiate in the market.”

New Product capabilities and offerings

Organic Chocolate —As consumers prioritize natural, clean-label ingredients for long-term well being, its organic dark chocolate is sourced from Colombia's farmer associations, with which Luker has long-standing relationships.

—As consumers prioritize natural, clean-label ingredients for long-term well being, its Protein Chocolate — As functional foods that support both body and mind become increasingly popular, Luker's 44% dark chocolate infused with pea protein offers 5 g of plant-based protein in every 25 g serving. This trend aligns with the rising demand for snacks that blend indulgence with nutritional benefits.

functional foods that support both body and mind become increasingly popular, Luker's Dairy-Free Oat M!lk Chocolate—As dairy-free and plant-based options become mainstream , the brand's oat milk chocolate reportedly offers a creamy, satisfying alternative for vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers. This aligns with the push for sustainable, planet-friendly choices , ensuring an indulgent experience without compromise.

By blending purpose-driven innovation with emerging consumer trends, Luker aims to empower brands to create standout chocolate products that resonate with today’s conscious, experience-seeking, and quality-driven shoppers.

Progress in sustainability commitments

Through The Chocolate Dream, Luker Chocolate's long-term sustainability plan, the brand works to enhance social well-being, protect the environment, and improve farmer livelihoods. Its latest Luker Sustainability Progress Report highlights key achievements in 2024, including measurable progress in increasing farmer incomes.

Despite cocoa price volatility in 2024, Luker Chocolate remained committed to supporting farmers by continuing to transfer more than 90% of the FOB price at the point of purchase. This approach ensures that farmers receive a fair share of the cocoa value chain, reinforcing its dedication to long-term sustainability and economic resilience in cocoa-growing communities.

As a certified B-Corp, Luker Chocolate has also made significant strides in reducing its environmental footprint. In 2024, it achieved a 22% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 energy and industrial carbon emissions, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable operations. Additionally, the company has improved energy efficiency and now sources 100% of its energy from renewable sources, with 2% generated on-site through solar panels. These efforts reflect its ongoing mission to drive sustainability across the cacao journey—from farm to finished product—while minimizing its environmental impact.

