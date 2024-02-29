This March, Norman Love Confections’ 2024 Easter Collection is available for purchase. The collection includes ultra-premium egg-shaped chocolates.

The 2024 Easter Collection can be enjoyed from March 18 through March 30 and features ten handcrafted chocolate eggs:

Coconut Cream : Sweet, tropical coconut is the defining flavor of this white chocolate egg.

: Sweet, tropical coconut is the defining flavor of this white chocolate egg. Caramel Cream : Norman Love Confections’ signature caramel and milk chocolate complement each other in this Easter treat.

: Norman Love Confections’ signature caramel and milk chocolate complement each other in this Easter treat. Chocolate Cream : Bittersweet chocolate lovers will delight in this intense and flavorful 61% cocoa blend.

: Bittersweet chocolate lovers will delight in this intense and flavorful 61% cocoa blend. Coffee Cream : Enjoy a sip of freshly brewed coffee blended into a rich and creamy dark chocolate ganache.

: Enjoy a sip of freshly brewed coffee blended into a rich and creamy dark chocolate ganache. Hazelnut Cream : Italian hazelnut paste is blended into smooth milk chocolate, creating a delicious ganache.

: Italian hazelnut paste is blended into smooth milk chocolate, creating a delicious ganache. Orange Cream : Freshy juicy oranges imbue sweet citrus flavor into every creamy white chocolate filled bite.

: Freshy juicy oranges imbue sweet citrus flavor into every creamy white chocolate filled bite. Passion Cream : Flavor is in full bloom with this exotic passionfruit and white chocolate confection.

: Flavor is in full bloom with this exotic passionfruit and white chocolate confection. Peanut Butter Cream : Creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate are a timeless combination for Easter.

: Creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate are a timeless combination for Easter. Pistachio Cream : Roasted pistachios and milk chocolate mix in an unforgettable blend of sweetness.

: Roasted pistachios and milk chocolate mix in an unforgettable blend of sweetness. Vanilla Cream: White chocolate ganache, infused with the world’s finest Bourbon vanilla, is enrobed in a dark chocolate shell.

Included in the 2024 Easter Collection are ten chocolate eggs, which can be purchased in a five-piece box for $15, a ten-piece box for $29, or a 25-piece box for $60. The five-piece box includes two chocolate eggs and three flavors from the Signature Collection. The ten-piece box includes all ten chocolate eggs, and the 25-piece box contains all ten eggs, as well as an assortment of white, milk, and dark chocolates from the 25-flavor Signature Collection.

Also available in the collection is an Easter Bunny Pail, $39.75, which is a keepsake pail filled with gourmet chocolate creations, including a five-piece Easter gift box, one solid chocolate bunny, four chocolate marshmallow bunnies and chocolate-covered jellybeans.

The 2024 Easter Collection is available for purchase online at NormanLoveConfections.com or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, and Sarasota.