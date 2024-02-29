This March, Norman Love Confections’ 2024 Easter Collection is available for purchase. The collection includes ultra-premium egg-shaped chocolates.
The 2024 Easter Collection can be enjoyed from March 18 through March 30 and features ten handcrafted chocolate eggs:
- Coconut Cream: Sweet, tropical coconut is the defining flavor of this white chocolate egg.
- Caramel Cream: Norman Love Confections’ signature caramel and milk chocolate complement each other in this Easter treat.
- Chocolate Cream: Bittersweet chocolate lovers will delight in this intense and flavorful 61% cocoa blend.
- Coffee Cream: Enjoy a sip of freshly brewed coffee blended into a rich and creamy dark chocolate ganache.
- Hazelnut Cream: Italian hazelnut paste is blended into smooth milk chocolate, creating a delicious ganache.
- Orange Cream: Freshy juicy oranges imbue sweet citrus flavor into every creamy white chocolate filled bite.
- Passion Cream: Flavor is in full bloom with this exotic passionfruit and white chocolate confection.
- Peanut Butter Cream: Creamy peanut butter and milk chocolate are a timeless combination for Easter.
- Pistachio Cream: Roasted pistachios and milk chocolate mix in an unforgettable blend of sweetness.
- Vanilla Cream: White chocolate ganache, infused with the world’s finest Bourbon vanilla, is enrobed in a dark chocolate shell.
Included in the 2024 Easter Collection are ten chocolate eggs, which can be purchased in a five-piece box for $15, a ten-piece box for $29, or a 25-piece box for $60. The five-piece box includes two chocolate eggs and three flavors from the Signature Collection. The ten-piece box includes all ten chocolate eggs, and the 25-piece box contains all ten eggs, as well as an assortment of white, milk, and dark chocolates from the 25-flavor Signature Collection.
Also available in the collection is an Easter Bunny Pail, $39.75, which is a keepsake pail filled with gourmet chocolate creations, including a five-piece Easter gift box, one solid chocolate bunny, four chocolate marshmallow bunnies and chocolate-covered jellybeans.
The 2024 Easter Collection is available for purchase online at NormanLoveConfections.com or in Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Naples, Estero, and Sarasota.