Video: The art of Easter candy, with Norman Love Confections

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Lisa Fisher, CEO of Norman Love Confections, as they discuss the brand's limited-edition #Easter candy collection, which includes 10 egg-shaped chocolates available in a variety of gift box sizes.

In this interview, Fisher explains the most crucial elements that have to be present in an Easter candy presentation, which flavors are more challenging to craft than others, and new lessons she learned after working on this collection.

View the video above, or click here.

