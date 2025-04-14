Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Video: The art of Easter candy, with Norman Love Confections

CEO Lisa Fisher discusses the brand's LTO holiday collection.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
April 14, 2025

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Lisa Fisher, CEO of Norman Love Confections, as they discuss the brand's limited-edition #Easter candy collection, which includes 10 egg-shaped chocolates available in a variety of gift box sizes.

In this interview, Fisher explains the most crucial elements that have to be present in an Easter candy presentation, which flavors are more challenging to craft than others, and new lessons she learned after working on this collection.

View the video above, or click here.

Liz200

Liz Parker Kuhn is the senior editor of Candy Industry and Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, and has worked at BNP Media since 2012. She has written for CBS Detroit as well as for her own blogs. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Liz can be contacted at (248) 839-7156 or at parkerkuhne@bnpmedia.com.

