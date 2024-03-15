Haribo has launched a brand-new gummy variety: Unicorn-i-licious. The new gummy features a rainbow array of unicorns in six unique flavors: Apple, Blue Raspberry, Berry Punch, Banana, and for the first time, Cotton Candy and Tangerine.

"At Haribo we're on a mission to inspire childlike happiness for fans everywhere, and we know that feeling will be even more special when they open a bag of Unicorn-i-licious," said Seth Klugherz, vice president of marketing, Haribo of America, Inc. "We were inspired to create Unicorn-i-licious because we know consumers need joy in everyday moments, and so much of that joy goes back to the simplicity of childhood. The playfulness and nostalgia of unicorns coupled with the new flavors are sure to delight, and that's when the magic really begins."

The new variety is Haribo's first unicorn gummy treat in its global assortment and is exclusive to the U.S. market. Unicorn-i-licious combines Haribo's signature chew with whimsical unicorn shapes. The newest flavor, Cotton Candy, has never been featured in a U.S. Haribo product.

Unicorn-i-licious joins a portfolio of more than 25 different Haribo gummy varieties in the U.S., including fan-favorites like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola, and Happy Cherries. Unicorn-i-licious is the first new-to-market gummy innovation from Haribo this year and is available nationwide at U.S. retailers

Unicorn-i-licious marks the beginning of Haribo's gummy releases, creative collaborations, and sweet surprises for fans planned this year. For more information about Haribo, visit haribo.com.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.