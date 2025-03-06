Consumers can now Wingardium Leviosa their candy game, because Haribo's Harry Potter Edition gummies have arrived.

The new collection brings the magic of the Wizarding World to gummies, featuring three mixes with shapes that represent characters, creatures, and symbols from the series. Patrons can indulge in flavors of caramel like a golden Butterbeer, crisp green apple from the Forbidden Forest, cola reminiscent of a bubbling potion, sweet cherry lollipop from Honeydukes, zesty lemon sorbet like Dumbledore's lemon drops, and fluffy cotton candy as light as a Nimbus 2000.

The three mixes include:

Harry Potter edition

Haribo Harry Potter Edition gummies feature unique shapes inspired by the story, including exclusive Harry Potter and Hedwig the Owl pieces.

Hermione Granger edition

The Harry Potter Edition gummies feature unique shapes inspired by the world-famous story, with the Hermione Edition including exclusive pieces of Hermione Granger and her companion, Crookshanks the cat.

Ron Weasley edition

The Harry Potter Edition gummies feature shapes inspired by the story, with the Ron Edition including pieces of Ron Weasley and his companion, Scabbers the rat.

Haribo's Harry Potter Edition gummies are available now for a limited time.

Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.