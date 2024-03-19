As Easter approaches, consumers may be paying more for their chocolate-filled baskets this year. Chocolate prices have seen a 17% hike in the past two years in the U.S., mirroring similar increases globally, driven by rising costs of cocoa and other key inputs. Meanwhile, sugar prices are seeing a decline at the beginning of the year.

See insights from analysts and specialists at The Smart Cube about the cocoa and sugar price outlook for 2024 below, and what it may mean for real-time investors as well as consumers:

Sugar – Kanica Goel, senior analyst:

Sugar prices are projected to retreat from the highs reached in H2 2023 amid improving supply prospects

Expected favorable weather and higher sugarcane diversion towards sugar production in Brazil (from current 48% to 51% in MY 2024–25) may increase sugar supply

India capped the use of sugar syrup in ethanol production in 2024 (~60% lower than the past year) augmenting sugar supply

Lower-than-expected global sugar deficit in MY 2023–24 may push down the prices

Cocoa – Nidhi Jain, specialist: