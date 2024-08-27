Reese's has debuted its Chocolate Lava Big Cup, which emulates the decadence of the center of a chocolate lava cake. The new offering gives a rich and gooey eating experience that complements the chocolate and peanut butter combination, per the brand.

To ensure that Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup got the big welcome it deserves, the brand created a visual feast, Mt. Reese's: a CGI chocolate and peanut butter lava volcano. The virtual creation of chocolate and peanut butter lovers' dreams brings the decadence of the latest addition to the Big Cup line to Mount Rainier for fans to celebrate the fire new product on social media.

"On the heels of last year's Reese's Caramel Big Cup launch, we felt the excitement that erupted for the extra layer in our big cup line and wanted to give our fans a delicious experience beyond the everyday," says Melissa Blette, senior brand manager, Reese's, "Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup delivers a satisfying treat that helps fans experience a unique, tasteful adventure through its decadent chocolate lava layer."

Starting this month, Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup will be available in standard and king sizes at retailers nationwide. Check out @reeses social media to see Mt. Reese's erupting with even more Reese's goodness for fans to take an adventure into the heart of deliciousness.

