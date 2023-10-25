Consumers can get ready for a "bone-afide" sweet Halloween with Reese's Halloween Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Skeletons. With colorful skele-fun designs on the outside and the creamy chocolate and peanut butter on the inside, the candies are perfect for handing out to trick-or-treaters or displaying for Day of the Dead. Reese's Skeletons are available in a 9.10-oz. bag.

"As we embrace the Halloween season, Reese's Halloween Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Skeletons have been a hit with consumers. The vibrant, eye-catching designs, paired with the irresistible combination of chocolate and peanut butter, make them a thrilling addition to candy bowls everywhere. Whether you're passing them out to trick-or-treaters or savoring them yourself, Reese's Skeletons are your ticket to a spookily delicious Halloween, says Roy Copans, associate brand manager, seasons, The Hershey Company.

