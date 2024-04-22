The Warrell Corporation is saddened to announce that founder and patriarch of the Warrell Family, Lincoln Warrell, died on April 18. He was 93 years old.

A graduate in chemical engineering from Penn State University in 1953, Warrell worked for ALCOA as a sales engineer before joining Pennsylvania Dutch Candies, a company he founded with his brother and father in 1965. He led the company as president and CEO, building and expanding the firm through numerous acquisitions, including Katharine Beecher Candies and Melster Candies, which served different areas of trade within the candy industry. In 2000, Warrell semi-retired, and the company changed its name to The Warrell Corporation, to better represent the diversity of the markets it served. Over his career, in addition to the original specialty distribution business, the company was engaged in the manufacturing of chocolate enrobed products, chocolate panned products, hot nut panning, taffy, marshmallow, caramel, and sugar mints. Today, the company is a contract manufacturer of chocolate enrobed, chocolate panned, hot sugar panned, and nut cluster products.

Warrell was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2001 and was the winner of the Kettle Award in 2004.

Warrell believed strongly that the industry must work together to grow the market and trade for everyone. It was common for him to be seen huddled with his competitors at an industry event, trade show, or meeting to collaborate on shared candy industry issues to improve the overall business for all, such as reduction of sugar subsidies or the establishment of the candy industry’s own trade show. Warrell was a prime advocate of the National Confectioners Association establishing its own trade show so the industry could focus on marketing the inherent benefits of the candy category. This allowed the industry to reap the benefits of the revenue that a major trade show generates in order to promote, advocate for, and grow our industry. He recalled, as one of his proudest professional moments, seeing the first All Candy Expo be launched in 1997 with broad industry support, as he knew the positive impact the show would ultimately have for every candy manufacturer.

During his career, Warrell served twice on the board of trustees for the National Confectioners Association, was a member of the NASFT board of directors and was active in the Retail Confectioners Association.

He was a great father, supporting seven children in various professional pursuits across many diversified interests and industries. Warrell was also very active in numerous civic organizations in his hometown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, including Rotary Club International and served in various advisory capacities with the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Marilyn; seven children; seventeen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.