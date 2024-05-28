Issei Mochi Gummies, the first all-natural mochi candy brand, announced its the nationwide launch at Walmart. Last year Walmart selected Issei Mochi Gummies from thousands of applicants for the coveted "Golden Ticket" award at Walmart's Open Call. Walmart will carry Issei Mochi Gummies flavors Strawberry, Mango, and Tangerine, with an SRP of $4.99.

In addition, the brand announced that it will be launching at more than 350 Albertsons Companies Inc.'s banner stores, one of the top five grocery chains in the U.S. Strawberry, Mango, and Tangerine gummies (SRP: $4.99) will be available in Albertsons Cos.' stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Jewel-Osco, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons, Pavilions, and Market Street.

Last week at the Sweets & Snacks Expo, Issei Mochi Gummies also won a 2024 Most Innovative New Product Award. The company was awarded one of the thirteen coveted awards for Small Business Innovator: Issei – Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mochi Gummies.

Issei Mochi Gummies founder and CEO Mika Shino says: “We are so honored to launch with Albertsons this month. The incredible candy team at Albertsons has warmly supported us from the very beginning of our startup and helped us in so many ways leading to this launch. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to delighting customers together.”

Issei Mochi Gummies are shelf-stable, vegan, kosher, and free of gluten, dairy, soy, and nuts. The treats are devoid of GMOs, animal-derived gelatin, and artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors. The first of its kind, Issei Mochi Gummies reportedly have a completely new textural and chewing experience with a soft, chewy, pillowy texture, somewhere between a gummy bear and a marshmallow.

The gummies are available in sour watermelon, tangerine, strawberry, mango, vanilla, and yuzu flavors. This past winter the brand also released a first of its kind limited-edition dark chocolate-covered strawberry mochi gummy.

Founded in 2022 by first-generation Japanese-American entrepreneur Mika Shino, the gummies' physical retail presence has multiplied over tenfold, now spanning over 2,000 locations nationwide across multiple retailers. Issei Mochi Gummies announced it launched in April at World Market Stores and are currently available in Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market Stores, Raley's, Bestie's Vegan Paradise, The World Bank, The Compass Group, and Hy-Vee. The company also ships direct-to-customers in all 50 states and internationally to Canada, Middle East, and on Amazon.

Shino is also currently on the cover of Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Female Founders issue, highlighting entrepreneurs whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place. Ranked at #2 on the 200 female founder list of world changing companies, Shino shares the cover with Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan, co-founders of De Soi; Piersten Gaines, founder of Pressed Roots; and Michelle Zatlyn, co-founder of Cloudflare. This recognition comes after several wins for Shino's innovative candy brand this year, as Issei has experienced an increase in growth and sales as well as numerous accolades and awards.

