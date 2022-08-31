The ingredient premix specialist Texture Maker will debut its mochi baking mix brand Chewco in partnership with Belshaw Adamatic at IBIE this September. Chewco will offer a full range of digital solutions and exciting products for all food sectors.

Chewco features bakery products with a chewy texture, formulated with Texture Maker’s signature Taiwanese rice blend. This new launch aims to help baking professionals provide richer sensory snacking experiences to their customers. “Nowadays, consumers are simultaneously seeking comfort through indulgent treats and looking to try something new,” said Tammy Liu, vice president of Texture Maker. “With an exciting twist on familiar products, Chewco meets both needs.”

Chewco will work hand-in-hand with its customers to create best-seller products, thoughtfully designed by an experienced team of food scientists. “Our goal is to turn customers’ concepts into successful products,” explains Liu. The brand will continuously develop new products with their characteristic rice-based ingredients and implement other promising ingredients for gluten-free applications, such as millet and cassava flour. To satisfy the growing demand for more ethical snacking options, Chewco will also provide plant-based options that do not require the addition of eggs or milk. “The time when specialty baking was associated with bland and boring food is long gone. We put a lot of effort into developing specialty mixes that still deliver on taste and bring joy to people," Liu says.

The Chewco product portfolio will be divided into 4 lines: Original, Vegan, Gluten-free, and Select. The Select line will regroup the brand’s most unique products such as their Konjac crystal boba and Mini Q, small bakeable mochi cubes that can be added to ice cream, cakes, pastries, smoothies, or yogurt toppings.

Chewco will debut at IBIE at booth 6378. “IBIE is a great opportunity to connect with the industry and share innovative ideas, and Chewco’s offering completely aligns with the latest trends in the indulgence sector,” said Liu.

For this occasion, Chewco partnered with doughnut-making equipment manufacturer Belshaw Adamatic and developed a special formula for its latest Robot V series. Using a krinkle plunger, the robot will produce mini-mochi doughnuts, a first for the U.S. This collaboration will be a world premiere at Chewco’s booth during the expo, where the team will bake fresh mini-mochi doughnuts and mochi loukoumades, a chewy twist on the Greek delicacy. Both treats are available in vegan and gluten-free versions.

Chewco strives to be a future-oriented brand. “We want to go beyond innovative product formulation,” says Liu. “With Chewco, our customers will benefit from a variety of digital services.” With this goal in mind, Chewco has partnered with tech start-up iMvending to offer data-driven solutions. Chewco and iMvending will develop feedback collection tools that will allow baking professionals to provide products that precisely match the tastes and preferences of their customers.

During IBIE, Chewco will present mochi doughnuts in a smart sampling machine from iMvending. A touchscreen will allow visitors to select the flavor of their choice, such as taro, honey lemon, boba, matcha strawberry, and exclusive flavors.