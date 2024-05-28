IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America, announced the relocation and expansion of its 8,500-square-foot candy store in the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville, TN. The new store is located at 501 Opry Mills Drive.

The Opry Mills location epitomizes what the brand is known for: with over 150 "pick-your-mix" candy bins, hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and candy shops from American brands, including Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes featured areas devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and much more.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Jonathan Schwartz, vice president of real estate and business development of IT’SUGAR. “We deliver a candy experience unlike any other and are excited to bring your favorite brands to life in our new larger store with bright colors, hilariously entertaining displays, and a wide variety of sweets and treats. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store.”

In addition, IT'SUGAR announced it has opened a 2,800-square-foot candy store in the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas. The new store is located at 2200 S. 10th St., #B53A.

