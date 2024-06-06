Chocolove, the 30-year-old Boulder-based chocolatier, has welcomed Sarah Losoya as the sales director natural channel USA. With more than a decade of experience in natural and specialty foods sales, brand development, and market growth, her addition to the Chocolove team will promote profitable growth through innovative sales strategy and relationship building, per the brand.

“I am delighted to join such a talented sales team at a well-loved brand,” says Losoya. “Together, our efforts will allow even more chocolate lovers to enjoy Chocolove.”

Prior to joining Chocolove, Losoya held sales roles at YumEarth, most recently senior director of sales, where she managed personnel and brokers, oversaw promotional strategy, trade spend management, forecasting and inventory planning, and consumer events, as well as retailer HQ calls with Kroger, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Fresh Thyme, and The Giant Co. Previously, she was the Western regional sales manager at Dr. Schär, and director of sales West at WTRMLN WTR.

At Chocolove, Losoya will develop and execute strategic plans for the natural channel, build relationships with key retailers, expand distribution, and execute go to market strategies and plans to sustainably drive profitable growth.

“Sarah will play a pivotal role in taking Chocolove to the next level thanks to her deep understanding of the natural channel and passion for the marketplace,” says Nick Eleniak, vice president of sales at Chocolove.

