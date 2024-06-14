Joel Melton, director of marketing, Xlear (maker of Spry brand), recently sat down with Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker to discuss consumer trends and behaviors in the gum and mints category. Melton also talked about how Spry keeps up with current consumer interests, and notable recent innovations he's seeing in gum, including larger packaging sizes.

Spry chewing gum is made with xylitol, which provides dental health benefits by preventing acid production from oral bacteria and significantly reducing the ability of bacteria to adhere to the tissues in the mouth.

View the video above, or click here.

