Big League Chew, the shredded bubble gum that has been a staple in dugouts and candy aisles for 45 years, is celebrating its milestone anniversary on February 6th—coincidentally, the birthday of baseball’s most iconic slugger, Babe Ruth.

The brand was created in 1977 by former Cornell University—and then minor league—pitcher Rob Nelson. Inspired by a love for baseball and softball and a desire to bring a fun, chewable alternative to traditional chewing tobacco, Nelson and former teammate Jim Bouton launched the brand.

“I want to thank Bing and Kurt Russell for giving me a chance to be a 1970’s Portland Maverick,” said Nelson. “I came up with the idea of shredded bubblegum in a stay-fresh pouch while sitting in the fabled Mavs’ bullpen. Bing and Kurt are on Big League Chew’s Mt. Rushmore. No lefty luckier than me. I am grateful.”

Over the past 45 years, Big League Chew has sold over a billion pouches worldwide.

“Big League Chew is more than just gum—it’s a rite of passage for baseball and softball players and fans,” says Brian Bailey, managing partner of Big League Chew Properties LLC. “For 45 years, we’ve been proud to be a part of America’s pastime, and we’re just getting started. As we celebrate this milestone, we’re excited about the future of the brand and continuing to expand into new products and partnerships.”

In addition to its deep roots in baseball and softball, Big League Chew continues to grow as a lifestyle brand, expanding into snacks, apparel, and licensed sports gear, ensuring its legacy lives on for future generations, the company says.

Related: Big League Chew reveals first bobblehead