Instant commerce company Gopuff and Prime Video have announced an exclusive collaboration to bring the fourth season of The Boys to life with a limited-edition miniature Vought Fresh Farms Gummy Truck. Inspired by episode five from the new season, now streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the replica collector's item will be filled with “Compound V-infused” animal gummies and wrapped in official The Boys art. Starting today, in celebration of episode five, Gopuff customers in select locations nationwide can receive the truck as a gift with any purchase from Gopuff's The Boys collection.

In season four of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late. In episode five, viewers will be introduced to “suped-up” farm animals.

With the purchase of any item in The Boys collection and a minimum order of $25 on the Gopuff app, customers will receive a Vought Fresh Farms Gummy Truck collector’s item to their bag for free, with a limit of one gift per Gopuff user. The Gopuff x The Boys collection is carefully curated to align with different themes within the show, such as “The Flat Iron” “Vought Tower” and “The Farm.”

The launch of the Vought Fresh Farms Gummy Truck comes on the heels of Prime Video and Gopuff’s launch of the Turbo Rush energy drink in celebration of the premiere of Gen V, the hit spinoff show from the world of The Boys.

