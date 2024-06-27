CandyRific has announced a new licensing agreement with Haribo to make Haribo-branded novelty candy. The new licensing agreement kicks off with four novelty candy items: Haribo Bear Candy Fans, Haribo Candy Cases, Haribo Mini Backpacks, and Haribo Assorted Fan Display Panels. The items are available June 2024.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Haribo of America, Inc. and its 100+ year old iconic HARIBO brand,” said Matt Cameron, national accounts sales director of CandyRific. “We are honored to be selected as a novelty candy partner. They have such fantastic flavors and are so well known, we are excited the products have hit the shelves.”

All new items come with 0.4 ounces of Haribo Gummy Bears. The Haribo Brand Bear Fans come in two versions, one with the Haribo Bear sculpt and the other with the gummy bear design. The individual suggested retail price is $5.99 and come in six, 12-count displays per case. The sculpted HARIBO Brand Bear Character Candy Case’s SRP is $3.99 with six, eight-count displays per case. For the mini backpacks, you can choose from two different designs and they come four, 12-count displays per case at a suggested retail price of $3.99 each. They each have a clip and keyring and are 2” x 3” x 4”. The Haribo Assorted Fan Display Panel comes in one panel per case and includes 24 fans.

