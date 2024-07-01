Esther Price Candies, the 98-year-old premium chocolate and candy brand, is launching a new single serve candy. The brand launched its brand-new Fruit Meltaways in a small, bite-sized candy on its website, at an SRP of $1.00 per single candy. The Fruit Meltaways come in three different flavors: Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Lemon, Orange, and Raspberry.

Esther Price's eye for crafting well-made chocolate candies, coupled with its passionate attention to detail, forms the foundation of its production process and reflects the core values of its team, per the brand. At Esther Price, everyone is driven by a shared passion to create products they adore and that resonate deeply with customers. This heartfelt commitment is what inspired Esther Price to begin making candy in her own kitchen back in 1926, and it continues to drive the team to this day.

"We're releasing our new Fruit Meltaways just in time for folks to enjoy a pop of flavor in the summer months," said Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price. "This new candy is the perfect addition as a summer celebratory item or as a treat to enjoy as an everyday luxury.”

For more information about Esther Price and its range of products visit estherprice.com.

