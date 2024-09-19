Esther Price Candies, the 98-year-old premium chocolate and candy brand, has kicked off its Corporate Gifting program. The program encourages companies to embrace the tradition of gifting with elegance, while providing a seamless ordering experience, per the brand.

As the holiday season approaches, Esther Price Candies offers a variety of customizable options to meet diverse gifting needs. The Custom Gift Box allows consumers to create their own custom gift box with a handpicked assortment of gourmet chocolates and candies, tailored for any occasion or personal taste. The Executive Box features a premium selection of gourmet chocolates, nuts, and candies. Lastly, the Champion Box offers a selection of chocolates and candies.

Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price, states: "We're excited to provide our customers with a unique way to connect with their clients, teams, and loved ones, creating memorable experiences through the simple yet powerful act of gifting."

For more information about Esther Price and its corporate gifting program, click here.

