Esther Price Candies, the 98-year-old Ohio-based chocolate brand and The Pine Club, a Dayton, OH steakhouse, are revealing a new collaboration: a limited-edition "After Dinner Sweet." This partnership brings together The Pine Club’s signature steakhouse with Esther Price's chocolate craftsmanship, just in time for the holidays.

Coming in a box of 10 dark chocolate squares, handcrafted by Esther Price's chocolatiers and emblazoned with the Pine Club’s logo, the chocolates are perfect for an after-dinner indulgence, a gift to loved ones or co-workers, or an occasion calling for a uniquely Dayton luxury, the brand says.

Consumers can order Esther Price’s "After Dinner Sweets" in either standalone boxes or as an add-on to a Pine Club steaks order while supplies last, as well as at The Pine Club's Dayton location (1926 Brown St.). Click here to learn more about this collaboration.

