Frédéric (Fred) Porchet will succeed Stewart Dryburgh as general manager, Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR), effective September 1.

Porchet joined Nestlé Switzerland in 2004 as senior product manager in the Confectionery Business Unit. Since then, he has held various senior marketing and business development roles across the confectionery and wider food categories with particular experience in China and Malaysia/Singapore, where he and his teams have achieved remarkable business profitability and growth in diverse and challenging business environments.

Porchet, who currently leads the Nestlé Ready-To-Drink business in Malaysia, has also spent several years in NITR, holding senior marketing and commercial positions from 2009 to 2014. His knowledge of the travel retail industry, coupled with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead NITR into the future.

With his international experience, combined with his deep knowledge of confectionery and prior experience in NITR, Porchet is well poised to succeed in his new role, continuing to accelerate the business through driving growth of the wider food sector.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be returning to the Travel Retail industry, reconnecting with colleagues and partners—as well as making new connections. It’s an industry that I have always been passionate about given its unique nature, exclusive products and ability to showcase brands to a truly international community," says Porchet.

“I am confident that we are in the right place to continue building on the ambition of Food #1 most purchased category in Global Travel Retail. I very much look forward to reconnecting with our business partners at TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes at the end of September. The NITR unit has a very bright future and I’m excited to be part of it," he finishes.

