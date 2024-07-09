Consumers can enjoy a taste of the holiday spirit this summer at Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salons as the chocolatier celebrates Christmas in July with complimentary tastings, sweet savings, and lucky winners.

At chocolate salons throughout Southwest Florida, Norman Love’s talented elves are offering a sneak taste of select flavors from the 2024 Norman Love Confections Holiday Collection. In addition to the complimentary tastings, customers will get an exclusive preview of the collection and other holiday specialty products.

The team at Norman Love Confections will be playing “Secret Santa” and hiding “tokens of love” in random boxes at all six Norman Love Confections’ locations throughout Southwest Florida. The lucky winners who purchase a box with a “token of love” inside will take home a 25-piece Signature Collection gift box.

For a list of Norman Love Confections’ chocolate salon locations and hours of operation, visit NormanLoveConfections.com/locations.

