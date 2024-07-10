Following the debut announcement of the newest addition to chewy, fruity candy brand HI-CHEW’s product lineup in May, HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour are now available for purchase on the brand’s e-commerce page.
Reimagined in a new format with fan-favorite flavors, the chewlets brand fans know and love are transformed into a gummy with sweet and sour filling.
The two varieties are each offered in three flavors:
HI-CHEW Gummies:
- Peach mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree.
- Mango will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis.
- Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness.
HI-CHEW Gummies Sour:
- Green Apple is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet.
- Pineapple delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin.
- Watermelon is a sweet take on the summer fruit with a subtle sour twist.
As a reminder, members of HI-CHEW’s rewards program can earn and redeem points for products and exclusive merchandise through qualifying purchases. Fans can sign up and receive a free HI-CHEW keychain with their first order of more than $15.
To make this announcement even sweeter, HI-CHEW is currently running an e-commerce exclusive bundle promotion to celebrate the summer season, complete with a mix of HI-CHEW flavor mixes (while supplies last).
