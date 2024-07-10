Following the debut announcement of the newest addition to chewy, fruity candy brand HI-CHEW’s product lineup in May, HI-CHEW Gummies and HI-CHEW Gummies Sour are now available for purchase on the brand’s e-commerce page.

Reimagined in a new format with fan-favorite flavors, the chewlets brand fans know and love are transformed into a gummy with sweet and sour filling.

The two varieties are each offered in three flavors:

HI-CHEW Gummies:

Peach mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree.

mimics the juicy experience of biting into the fresh fruit straight off the tree. Mango will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis.

will transport consumers' taste buds to a tropical island oasis. Strawberry is a classic fruit flavor bursting with goodness.

HI-CHEW Gummies Sour:

Green Apple is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet.

is a mix of tangy, tart, and sweet. Pineapple delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin.

delivers a bright and juicy flavor with a sweet and tart spin. Watermelon is a sweet take on the summer fruit with a subtle sour twist.

As a reminder, members of HI-CHEW’s rewards program can earn and redeem points for products and exclusive merchandise through qualifying purchases. Fans can sign up and receive a free HI-CHEW keychain with their first order of more than $15.

To make this announcement even sweeter, HI-CHEW is currently running an e-commerce exclusive bundle promotion to celebrate the summer season, complete with a mix of HI-CHEW flavor mixes (while supplies last).

