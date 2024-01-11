HI-CHEW has launched a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform for candy fanatics to purchase their favorite HI-CHEW flavors all in one place. Now brand fans can easily get their hands on a wider variety of HI-CHEW products with just one click.

As a one-stop shop for all things HI-CHEW, the platform features a vast selection of flavor offerings to purchase directly, including Stand Up Pouches, Peg Bags, and Sticks. The simple interface allows users to filter to their desired palate and select their product and flavor type. What's more, the new site holds a "Find Your Flavor Quiz" for both new and established fans alike to discover the flavor most similar to their preferences.

"Consumer experience has been our first priority. Over the years, we have been hearing from our brand fanatics on their desire to purchase all HI-CHEW product lineup with the tap of their fingers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & pesident, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're excited to launch this e-commerce platform to connect more directly with our brand fans, and to meet the growing demand for a dedicated HI-CHEW shopping experience."

In tandem with the launch of the new e-commerce platform, HI-CHEW is introducing a rewards program. By earning points from qualifying purchases, participating fans will have the chance to redeem rewards for HI-CHEW products and exclusive merchandise. Brand fans can sign up for a rewards account at no cost and receive a free HI-CHEW keychain with their first order of more than $15.

The new e-commerce platform is now active on HI-CHEW.com. Consumers can purchase classics, such as the Original Mix bags and a variety of Stick flavors, to the newest launches, such as HI-CHEW Bites, with the ease of online shopping. To learn more, click here.