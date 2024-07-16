See's Candies has brought back its limited-time summer lollypop campaign, Lollypalooza. The celebration features See's Lollypalooza box—an assortment of its 13 year-round and seasonal lollypop flavors all in one box, available for the month of July only.

See's will also reveal its new Lollypop flavor on Saturday, July 20—otherwise known as National Lollypop Day. As part of last year's Lollypalooza extravaganza, See's asked customers for ideas on a new Lolly flavor through their "What's Your Sweet Idea?" campaign last year. Thousands of entries were submitted and voted on to narrow down the winning flavor. The new lollypop will be available in shops and online while supplies last.

"Listening to customers is at the core of our brand, and that's exactly what we've been able to do with 'What's Your Sweet Idea?'," says Pat Egan, President & CEO. "We love hearing from our customers, and with the tremendous number of responses we received, our team was able to create a refreshing and delicious new Lollypop flavor that is perfect for summer. We're doing what we do best this season, bringing joy!"

See's Lollypop fans will also have a chance to enter a raffle to win a box of 30 all-year flavor Lollypops each month for a year. Starting Monday, July 1 and ending Wednesday, July 31 go to sees.com/lollysweeps for a chance to win.

