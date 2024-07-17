IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America, announced it is celebrating National Lollipop Day on Saturday, July 20 by donating 100% of all lollipop sales, including its exclusive Wish Pop, to Make-A-Wish.

“We are proud to support Make-A-Wish on National Lollipop Day,” says Jarett Levan, CEO of IT’SUGAR. “Through our Charity Lollipop Program, IT’SUGAR has donated more than $1.3 million to Make-A-Wish, and we are excited to continue this support by donating 100% of all lollipop sales to them on this special day."

In addition, as part of its ongoing partnership with Make-A-Wish, IT’SUGAR will host a fun-filled shopping spree for two alumni wish kids at its Bayside Marketplace Store in Miami on Thursday, July 18.

IT’SUGAR has donated more than $1.6 million to nonprofit organizations nationally through its Charity Lollipop Program.

For more information on IT’SUGAR’s Charity Lollipop Program, visit itsugar.com.

