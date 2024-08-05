Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA has added the latest Nibbler lump breaker to its New Jersey test laboratory. Installed to speed cleaning and setup between size reduction tests, the Nibbler GNB ECD features the company's optional Extractable Cantilevered Drive (ECD), which enables the entire drive mechanism, screen, and paddle assembly to slide out from the housing on rails in seconds without tools. With safe, 360 degree access to the entire interior, changing screens, adjusting the cutting clearances, cleaning the unit, and performing other adjustments move quickly and easily.

Ingredients like flour and sugar can become agglomerated in storage. The lump breaker can be set under a bulk bag unloader or sack tipping station. When the ingredients are emptied from the bags, the lump breaker automatically returns any clumps into fine particles.

Suitable for testing a diverse variety of dry bulk materials, the mobile Nibbler GNB ECD is used in the test lab for granulation, milling, and deagglomeration to ensure the processed materials meet the required particle size. The lump breaker automatically cuts chunks of material down to a preset size ranging from 1mm up to 25mm without generating excess heat or dust.

Expanding the lineup of full-size equipment available in the test laboratory, the latest Nibbler may be operated with batch mixers, centrifugal sifters, conveyors, bulk bag unloading stations, feeders and other equipment. Tests may be shown via livestream, split screen video conferencing, online video, or live in person at the test facility by appointment.

For more information or to schedule a tour or test, contact Gericke USA, Inc., 14 Worlds Fair Dr. Suite C, Somerset, NJ 08873-1364; 855-888-0088; sales.us@gerickegroup.com; or see GerickeGroup.com.

Related: Gericke launches Feedos M bulk material feeder