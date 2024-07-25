Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA has introduced the Feedos M bulk material feeder. Developed to offer accurate feeding and dosing in a hygienic, low-maintenance design, the equipment reportedly features a proprietary, circular feeding chamber design that eliminates the potential for dead spaces to trap or stall material. Free-flowing and flow-resistant powders, granules, mixtures, and other bulk materials are said to flow consistently from the hopper to the screw feeder for discharge in precise, preset amounts at flow rates from 20 l/h to 3600 l/h.

Suitable for feeding food, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other products in sanitary processes, the Feedos M includes a sealing concept that applies lip seals on the drive shafts of both the feeding tool and intromitter for a tight, hygienic seal that permits installation in WIP/CIP processes. When removal for cleaning is preferred, the feeder quickly disconnects from the hopper without tools and may be reconnected in seconds.

The Feedos M may be tested on fully operating process equipment in the company's New Jersey test laboratory. The powder feeder is delivered ready for installation with a one-year warranty.

Related: Gericke celebrates expansion of production facility