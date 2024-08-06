Dr. Bronner’s announced the promotion of five department directors to vice president positions. Marc De Rosa, Ryan Fletcher, Bertine Kabellis, Darcy Shiber-Knowles, Lilia Vergara—all previously directors who head sales, public relations, engagement, operational sustainability & innovation, and human resources—will now hold the title of vice president of each of these respective departments.

“The hard work and success of all five of these departments has been an integral part of the company’s growth. Each of these unique leaders allows us to rock our mission in an authentic and effective way,” says David Bronner, cosmic engagement officer (CEO) of Dr. Bronner’s. “In their new roles, each of these leaders will continue to lead their departments and advise on Dr. Bronner’s executive council, which is comprised of representatives of the company’s senior leadership and guides the company’s decisions, operations, growth, and development, while protecting Dr. Bronner’s mission and values.”

The dedication and tenure of each of these leaders has been pivotal to the growth of the company, including the expansion of Dr. Bronner’s sales into mass market channels as well as internationally; expansion of product lines into personal care essentials; the recent introduction of new soap packaging; continued commitment to consumer education and advocacy campaigns to promote healing the planet and people; expansion of Dr. Bronner’s manufacturing facility; significant increase of the number of Dr. Bronner’s employees; and guiding the company’s activist and community-minded mission. With their dedication, all this and much more has been achieved without the company taking on any outside equity, and while maintaining Dr. Bronner’s as an independent and family-run company.

The people promoted include:

Marc De Rosa, vice president of sales, joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2012. De Rosa began his career in the Natural Products Industry at Dr. Bronner’s and has since moved through the ranks of the sales department. He heads North American sales operations for the company including its inside sales, wholesale, natural and conventional grocery, and mass-market divisions, and a team of over 35 staff. De Rosa oversees the company’s presence in key major retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Target, Walmart, Costco, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, and REI. In partnership with director of sales, natural & conventional grocery, Gina Coccari, he is responsible for the company’s overall sales strategy and has been key to the company’s expansion and growth including shaping sales strategies for the launch of Dr. Bronner’s Virgin Coconut Oil, All-One Toothpaste, Organic Hand Sanitizer, Magic Balms, Magic All-One Chocolate, and most recently the national launch of Soap Refill Cartons into nearly 10,000 stores within one year of roll-out.

Ryan Fletcher, vice president of public relations, joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2006. Fletcher anchors the public relations team in managing the brand’s global PR strategy by promoting the integrity of Dr. Bronner’s brand and its “All-One!” mission. He and the PR team have facilitated thousands of media placements on behalf of Dr. Bronner’s in the world’s most influential media outlets including recent features in GQ, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, and Fast Company. The department leads the company’s earned media driven approach to publicity and helps develop communications, campaigns, and multimedia projects while playing a key role in Dr. Bronner’s activism and charitable work.

Bertine Kabellis, vice president of engagement, joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2011. She and her team are responsible for coordinating the company’s experiential marketing, employee engagement, and community outreach programs as well as myriad other special projects, including management of the product donation warehouse and the All-One! Café which provides free organic and plant-based lunches daily for on-site employees. Kabellis's team also supports employee onboarding, and facility tours. Under her leadership, Dr. Bronner’s has launched multiple engagement programs that promote and celebrate the organization’s vibrant culture. In 2020, Kabellis co-founded Dr. Bronner’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Taskforce which seeks to expand and grow an organization-wide culture of inclusion.

Darcy Shiber-Knowles, vice president of operational sustainability & innovation, joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2013. During her tenure at the company, she has built and oversees Dr. Bronner’s technical service and product development functions, including sustainability, compliance & regulatory affairs, quality, and research & development. Shiber-Knowles has led the company’s work to address and reduce its plastic use, including the development of circular bulk refill stations and Liquid Soap Refill carton packaging as well as supporting plastic and climate policy advocacy, and creating a plastic in-setting program. She has also secured 100% renewable power for the company, launched its Green Team and Fair Trade Internship Program, laid the foundation for their employee-led zero waste to landfill initiative, and supports the company’s environmental reporting and climate strategy. Additionally, Shiber-Knowles' team facilitates registration and compliance with Dr. Bronner’s many third-party certifications, including B Corp, USDA Organic, Fair Trade, Vegan, Regenerative Organic Certified, and EWG Verified.

Lilia Vergara, vice president of human resources, joined Dr. Bronner’s in 2012. Vergara oversees management of the company’s benefits package administration, compliance, payroll, staffing, compensation, safety training, and the growth and development of the company’s workforce. She leads the human resources department in helping maintain the All-One! mission and strives to foster an environment of inclusion and a forward-thinking approach to human resources. Vergara spearheaded the creation and development of the company’s current approach to staffing, recruitment, and hiring and the implementation of key programs to enhance company culture including the Child Assistance Program, leadership training, parental leave, and wellness programs.

“Each of these leaders have been key to the success and growth Dr. Bronner’s has attained,” says Michael Bronner, president of Dr. Bronner’s. “It is with great respect and gratitude that we promote them to their new Vice President positions. Each of these individuals are important stewards of our brand and our values and will help ensure our company sustains itself long into the future.”

