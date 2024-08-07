This summer, Incredible Group is adding three new licenses to its Squishi line: Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, and Swedish Fish, all Mondelēz International candy brands.

Each Squishi product is crafted to ensure maximum squishiness and durability, making them perfect for stress relief, sensory play, or simply squeezing away the day's worries, says the brand. With their vibrant colors, playful designs, and scents, the Squishi products offer a multisensory experience.

“We're thrilled to introduce these new Squishi Toys to the world," says Saul Sacks, president, Incredible Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that captures the essence of these beloved brands while delivering an unparalleled sensory experience. Whether you're a fan of Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, or Swedish Fish these Squishi products are sure to put a smile on your face.”

“We're excited to partner with Incredible Group on this exciting new venture," says Melissa Renny, sr. director licensing, Mondelēz International. "Their creativity and innovation have brought our beloved brands to life in a whole new way, and we can't wait to see families enjoying these playful new products.”

The collection has garnered interest from a robust lineup of well-known retailers across Canada and the U.S. Starting this summer, shoppers can find Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, and Swedish Fish toys at the following retailers:

Canada: Cineplex, Party City, Indigo, Mastermind, Jean-Coutu, Canada’s Wonderland, Shoppers Drug Mart, Northwest, Lawtons, and independent stores

USA: Meijer, IT'SUGAR, Cracker Barrel, BAM! FYE, American Eagle, Aerie, Hot Topic, Spirit Halloween, and independent toy and gift stores

