Jack Link’s and Dr Pepper have teamed up for their Jack Link’s Wild Dr Pepper-inspired flavored meat stick and Jack Link’s Dr Pepper-inspired flavored beef jerky.

“Pairing two flavor icons like Jack Link’s and Dr Pepper is sure to provide a delicious treat that snack fans are going to love,” said Holly LaVallie, senior vice president of marketing at Jack Link’s. “For loyal consumers of Jack Link’s jerky and meat sticks products who are looking for a completely new flavor in the meat snack aisle, this one is for you ... I am incredibly excited to get this in the hands of our consumers to deliver a new sweet and savory snack taste.”

“We are excited to team up with Jack’s Links to create a one-of-a-kind flavor and craveable snack,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait for our fans to see this on shelves and have another way to enjoy Dr Pepper’s flavor.”

Jack Link’s Wild Dr Pepper-inspired flavored meat sticks debuted on retailer shelves starting this past January at Circle K Convenience, gas stations, and Amazon.com. Jack Link’s Dr Pepper-inspired flavored beef jerky will follow, hitting retailers in June.