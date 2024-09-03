Norman Love Confections, internationally renowned for handcrafted artisanal chocolates, is now open in Delray Beach.

Located at 1911 S. Federal Highway, suite 104 in Delray Beach, the chocolate salon offers ultra-premium, handcrafted chocolates, as well as gourmet desserts, artisanal baked goods, coffees, novelty products, and gelato.

The Delray Beach chocolate salon is the company’s seventh Florida location, featuring a contemporary design and indoor and outdoor seating with take-out or dine-in options. The salon is open seven days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm. The Delray Beach chocolate salon will offer a variety of gift boxes including the Signature Gift Box, which is available in various sizes and innovative flavor combinations. In addition to its Signature Gift Boxes and specialty items, Norman Love Confections creates limited-edition holiday collections throughout the year around key holidays including Halloween, Christmas, Hannukah, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Easter, and more.

“Norman Love Confections is being warmly welcomed to Delray Beach, and we hope that our new salon will quickly become a place where friends can experience our signature chocolates, share a decadent dessert or pastry, and pick up gifts or gelato to-go for friends, family, colleagues, or anyone with whom they want to share NLC’s artistry,” says Norman Love, founder of Norman Love Confections.

While new to Florida’s east coast, Norman Love Confections is recognized globally, and has been named the best premium chocolate company in the U.S. six times since 2006. It has been featured in USA Today, The TODAY Show, National Geographic, InStyle, Martha Stewart Living, O, the Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Huffington Post, The Daily Telegraph, Robb Report, and Dessert Professional, among others.

“We are thrilled to open our Delray Beach location and introduce our artisan chocolates, pastries and desserts to the community,” says Lisa Fisher, CEO, Norman Love Confections. “We look forward to continuing to grow our brand on Florida’s east coast, and we have plans to open another Chocolate Salon in Boca Raton in the near future.”

To learn more about Norman Love Confections and the Delray Beach chocolate salon, visit normanloveconfections.com.

Related: Norman Love Confections to open in Delray Beach