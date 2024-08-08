PEZ will be launching its Minecraft Collection in September.

The company will debut the full assortment across all SKUs for the new Minecraft Collection. The Collection features four new dispensers (Steve, Creeper, Pig, and Alex), available in poly and blister packs, with suggested retail prices of $1.79–$2.49.

The collection will also feature twin pack gift sets, with an SRP of $5.99–6.99, and a four-piece gift set with exclusive Endermann PEZ Dispenser. The gift set will retail for $10.00–$12.99.

This year, Minecraft celebrates 15 years of adventures, creations, and a community that has left its mark on every block, per the brand. As part of the continued global licensing expansion efforts for the franchise, which now has partnered with over 180 licensees globally, new products for the brand will soon be available for the first time in the Beauty and Consumer Electronics categories through multiple soon-to-be-announced partners.

In addition, Mojang Studios has also signed new partners and products including Pez, Krusteaz (Buck Wild Savory Snack Mix), Minecraft Go Gurt (yogurt), and more.

