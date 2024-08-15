IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has announced the opening of its new 2,500-square-foot candy store in the Tulsa Premium Outlets in Jenks, Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Premium Outlets location epitomizes what the brand is known for: with over 150 pick n’ mix candy bins, hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, humorous products, and immersive candy experiences from America’s beloved brands, including Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst. It also includes shops devoted to retro and international candy, TikTok-trending treats, and more.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Jonathan Schwartz, vice president real estate of IT’SUGAR. “We deliver a candy experience unlike any other, bringing your favorite brands to life with bright colors, hilariously entertaining displays, and a wide variety of sweets and treats. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store. We invite everyone to come and join us for the ultimate sugar experience.”

IT’SUGAR’s new store is located at 801 East Outlet Drive, #1102, Jenks, OK, 74037.

