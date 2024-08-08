IT’SUGAR is introducing its first official brand character, Gumble. A playful, pink gumball, Gumble embodies the core values of IT'SUGAR with an irreverent, fun-loving spirit. Gumble is a prankster who loves all things candy. This whimsical character is IT’SUGAR’S new character in chief, bringing a fresh personality to IT'SUGAR's world of sweets.

“We are thrilled to introduce Gumble to the world. Gumble represents the fun and playful personality of IT'SUGAR, and we believe our character in chief will resonate with our customers in a big way,” says Jarett Levan, CEO of IT'SUGAR.

To celebrate Gumble's debut, IT'SUGAR is launching an exclusive merchandise collection available online at itsugar.com/collections/gumble. Gumble's fans have a limited opportunity to purchase a variety of items including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and Gumble's Mix, a creative blend of candies from IT'SUGAR's vast bulk candy assortment. Shoppers will also notice Gumble sneaking their way into window marketing, in-store signage, and on IT’SUGAR’s 200+ bulk bin labels.

IT’SUGAR collaborated to create Gumble with Miami-based graffiti artist, Cristhian Saravia, also known as Golden305. Renowned for his bubbly, character-driven style, Golden305 was the perfect fit for bringing Gumble to life. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors of IT'SUGAR stores and the original IT'SUGAR logo, Golden305 has crafted a character that truly embodies the brand’s playful and energetic spirit.

“Creating GUMBLE with Golden305 has been an incredible journey,” says Justin Clinger, AVP – creative & marketing at IT'SUGAR. “The character is a true reflection of the IT'SUGAR brand – bold, vibrant, and full of life. We can’t wait for our customers to meet Gumble and really get to know our new character in chief.”

Gumble is more than just a character; they are a candy connoisseur and a digital influencer, ready to DJ on the IT'SUGAR Spotify account and explore the latest trending candies. Gumble's mischievous and adventurous nature captures the essence of IT'SUGAR, making candy shopping an even more delightful experience.

To mark the occasion, IT'SUGAR is offering a limited promotion: customers who visit any IT'SUGAR store starting August 8 will receive a complimentary Gumble sticker with any purchase, while supplies last.

For more information, visit itsugar.com and follow IT’SUGAR on social media @ITSUGAR.

Related: IT'SUGAR to donate 100% of lollipop sales for holiday