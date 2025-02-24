IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., has opened a 2,300 sq. ft. candy store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria in Poughkeepsie, NY.

The Poughkeepsie Galleria location boasts over 300 pick n’ mix candy bins filled with a variety of sweets, including classic favorites, trendy treats, and nostalgic finds. Guests can explore playful fillable options and indulge in a selection of private-label items, international candy, TikTok-inspired goodies, and sodas. Alongside its famous bulk candy offerings, IT’SUGAR also features immersive candy displays from brands like Sour Patch Kids, Oreo, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Jonathan Schwartz, VP real estate of IT’SUGAR. “We deliver a candy experience unlike any other, bringing your favorite brands to life with bright colors, hilariously entertaining displays, and a wide variety of sweets and treats. Our goal is to create an environment where people of all ages can feel like a kid in a candy store. We invite everyone to come and join us for the ultimate sugar experience.”

IT’SUGAR’s new store is located at 2001 South Rd, Space A-205 Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

